Erdogan says wants to maintain Israel ties regardless of election outcome
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 01:53 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he wanted to maintain Turkey's relations with Israel based on mutual understanding, no matter the election outcome, as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looked set to return to power.
Erdogan's comment, in an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV, came amid a thaw in long-strained ties between Turkey and Israel. Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara this year in the first visit to Turkey by an Israeli leader since 2008.
