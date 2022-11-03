Left Menu

Ex-Navy chief Admiral Ramdas joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:19 IST
Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana on Thursday.

The Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night, Congress sources said.

''Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra,'' AICC General Secretary, in-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted.

Congress president in Telangana and MP A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders walked with Gandhi in the morning session, the sources said.

The Yatra will take a break on Friday, they said.

The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7, the sources said.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

