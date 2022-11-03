Left Menu

Andheri East Assembly bypoll: Nearly 17 pc voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Till 1 pm, 16.89 per cent voters cast their votes, returning officer Prashant Patil told reporters.This is the first Assembly election in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-helmed Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government collapsed in June this year following a revolt by Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.Shinde subsequently became chief minister in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP.Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, is expected to win comfortably in the byelection after the BJP withdrew its nominee last month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:32 IST
Andheri East Assembly bypoll: Nearly 17 pc voter turnout recorded till 1 pm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 16.89 per cent was recorded in the Andheri East Assembly byelection in Mumbai till 1 pm on Thursday, an official said. Polling for the byelection, which started at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm. The process is underway at 256 polling booths in the constituency. ''Till 1 pm, 16.89 per cent voters cast their votes,'' returning officer Prashant Patil told reporters.

This is the first Assembly election in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-helmed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June this year following a revolt by Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, is expected to win comfortably in the byelection after the BJP withdrew its nominee last month. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have supported Latke's candidature.

There are a total of seven candidates in the fray. Barring Latke, all are independents.

The election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, Rutuja Latke's husband, in May this year.

There are 2,71,502 registered voters in the constituency.

Counting of votes will be held on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022