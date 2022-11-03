Left Menu

Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, going to Chhattisgarh to attend tribal programme

Rather I am emerging stronger. If people of Jharkhand wish, opponents will not find a place to hide, Soren said while addressing JMM workers near his residence.He said he will fly to Raipur to attend a Tribal Mahotsav during the day, for which he had received an invitation.The JMM executive president alleged that the BJP is making attempts to destabilise his democratically elected government ever since it was voted to power.

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday skipped summons issued by the Enforce Directorate to face questioning in connection with a case of alleged illegal mining, and is going to Chhattisgarh to attend a tribal programme instead.

The ED had asked Soren to appear for questioning at its regional office here at 11 am but he did not go there.

''The ED has summoned me following a conspiracy. Come and arrest me if I have committed a crime instead of sending a summons for questioning.

"I am neither afraid nor worried. Rather I am emerging stronger. If people of Jharkhand wish, opponents will not find a place to hide,'' Soren said while addressing JMM workers near his residence.

He said he will fly to Raipur to attend a 'Tribal Mahotsav' during the day, for which he had received an invitation.

The JMM executive president alleged that the BJP is making attempts to destabilise his democratically elected government ever since it was voted to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

