Left Menu

CM Yogi performs pujan of 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka,' flags off chariot for yatra

After the pujan, the CM flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot. From Ayodhya, the 'Shri Ram Karmabhoomi Yatra' will roll via Buxar to Janakpur Dham

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:41 IST
CM Yogi performs pujan of 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka,' flags off chariot for yatra
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' in Lucknow. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow, [India], November 3, (ANI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday performed the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' in Lucknow and flagged off the 'Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra' chariot, which will reach Janakpur Dham via Buxar. Among the other dignitaries at the event were Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and several seers.

At the outset of the programme, the chief minister conducted a ritualistic 'pujan' (worship) of Shri Ram Charan Paduka amid the chanting of mantras. He also offered flowers and 'aachman' (offering) with water from the Ganges to Shri Ram Charan Paduka. After the pujan, the CM flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot.

The saints also presented a book on Lord Shri Ram and 'Ganga Jal' (Ganga water) to the chief minister on the occasion. From Ayodhya, the 'Shri Ram Karmabhoomi Yatra' will roll via Buxar to Janakpur Dham. The chief minister had earlier presided over the gilded 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The holy city exuded a golden halo as a record 15.76 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) were lit on the banks of the Sarayu river during the celebrations that were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The hashtag #AyodhyaDeepotsav trended on Twitter as scores of social media users posted about the grand celebrations on the micro-blogging website. The Twitter platform reached a staggering 230 crore people. One Twitter user posted, "Deepotsav is a great example of the pride of our Sanatan culture. It is carrying our eternal values in all its spirit." (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022