Munugode bypoll: About 60 per cent polling till 3 PM

A voter turnout of around 60 per cent was recorded till 3 PM in Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana, where polling is underway for by-election on Thursday.

The poll percentage till 3 PM was 59.92 per cent.

Polling has been peaceful with no major law and order incidents being reported since morning.

The supporters of two candidates were dispersed by police following a confrontation between them outside a polling station, official sources said.

Officials rectified technical issues in EVMs at a few places. Polling was disrupted for some time at a booth due to the technical glitch.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lodged a complaint with state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj regarding distribution of money by TRS MLAs and leaders in Munugode.

Kumar strongly protested the ''apathy of officials in evacuating outsiders from polling zones'', the BJP said.

Meanwhile, TRS said senior party leader and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy complained to the CEO that the BJP men were distributing money and liquor at some villages.

The saffron party held dharnas since Wednesday night in violation of election rules and was distributing money on Thursday, Jagadish Reddy said, seeking action in the matter.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi complained to election authorities that false news was being spread about her on social media with a morphed photo.

The Chief Electoral Officer said the Congress candidate's complaint will be looked into.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy alleged that the TRS government has been misusing official machinery in the constituency.

Polling got underway amid tight security at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

There are a total of 298 polling stations and web casting was being done from all of them. The by-poll has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party and from his post in August. He has joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

The by-poll has assumed political significance as the winner would have an edge over the others ahead of next year's Assembly polls in Telangana.

