LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks fizzle out in Brazil

The latest in Latin American politics today: Pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks lose steam in Brazil; Lula transition begins SAO PAULO - Protests on Brazil's highways began to fizzle out on Thursday after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro asked his supporters to clear the blockades they had mounted with lines of trucks after his defeat in the presidential election. The roadblocks lost steam as the official transition was about to get under way with the first formal meetings between government officials and the team of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will take office on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:46 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today:

Pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks lose steam in Brazil; Lula transition begins SAO PAULO - Protests on Brazil's highways began to fizzle out on Thursday after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro asked his supporters to clear the blockades they had mounted with lines of trucks after his defeat in the presidential election.

The roadblocks lost steam as the official transition was about to get under way with the first formal meetings between government officials and the team of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will take office on Jan. 1. Protesters were blocking highways partially or fully in 76 locations in eight of the country's 26 states as of Thursday morning, down from 126 previously, according to Brazil's Federal Highway Police (PRF).

Chile nominates former Finance Minister Eyzaguirre to IDB presidency SANTIAGO - Chile's Finance Minister Mario Marcel on Thursday nominated former Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre to run for president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Marcel told reporters that the government has spoken with other Latin American countries and the U.S. Treasury. Marcel said there is "a certain consensus" in seeking a candidate with technical knowledge and experience in international organizations and public policy, adding that the government will now seek regional support for the nomination.

Mexico succession puts scientist on path to be first woman president MEXICO CITY - The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country's first woman leader.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, a 60-year-old physicist, environmentalist and long-standing ally of Lopez Obrador who has governed as mayor in tandem with his presidency, has emerged as early front-runner to be his party's candidate in 2024, despite hints she could be more moderate than him. Polls give Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) a commanding lead in the presidential race, currently making the election appear to be a battle between the ruling party's own contenders. Mexican law bars presidents from re-election.

U.S.-Mexico nuclear cooperation agreement takes effect MEXICO CITY - A bilateral agreement on nuclear energy between the United States and Mexico took effect, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday, adding that it will enhance cooperation on energy security.

The agreement is the "first bilateral agreement for peaceful nuclear cooperation" between the two countries, the department said in a statement. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

