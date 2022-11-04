Left Menu

Biden admin continues to seek expeditious Senate confirmation of Garcetti as US envoy to India: WH

However, Garcettis nomination is yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate.We continue to seek the expeditious confirmation of Mayor Garcetti -- that is important to this President, a priority to this President -- who was voted out of committee with strong bipartisan support to serve as Ambassador to India, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One flying President Joe Biden to Mexico on Thursday.The Senate confirmation of Garcetti has been pending for more than a year now.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 04:01 IST
Biden admin continues to seek expeditious Senate confirmation of Garcetti as US envoy to India: WH
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House continues to seek expeditious Senate confirmation of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the US' next ambassador to India, a presidential spokesperson has said.

The Biden administration had in July 2021 announced the nomination of Garcetti as the next US Ambassador to India. However, Garcetti’s nomination is yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate.

“We continue to seek the expeditious confirmation of Mayor Garcetti -- that is important to this President, a priority to this President -- who was voted out of committee with strong bipartisan support to serve as Ambassador to India,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One flying President Joe Biden to Mexico on Thursday.

The Senate confirmation of Garcetti has been pending for more than a year now. His nomination was initially blocked by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley because of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by one of his senior staffers.

Though the hold on his nomination has been lifted, the ruling Democrats are reluctant to bring his nomination for conformation before the full Senate as they think they don’t have enough votes for it.

However, there has been no official comments from the Democratic Senate leadership in this regard. The White House maintains that Garcetti still has a chance.

“We don’t have any updates at this time. But, yes, this continues to be a priority for us,” Jean-Pierre said in response to a question.

“As Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, we have a crucial and consequential partnership with India,” she said.

Garcetti has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022