Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Indiana doctor sues attorney general in 10-year-old's abortion case

An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim sued Indiana's attorney general on Thursday, demanding an end to investigations seeking medical records about patients and their abortions. The suit filed by Dr. Caitlin Bernard alleges Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has abused his authority to regulate licensed physicians by issuing multiple subpoenas based on frivolous complaints from third parties who had no interest in the case.

Brittney Griner faces bleak life in Russian penal colony

Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care - such are the conditions awaiting U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence. It's a world familiar to Maria Alyokhina, a member of feminist art ensemble Pussy Riot who spent nearly two years as an inmate for her part in a 2012 punk protest in a Moscow cathedral against President Vladimir Putin.

Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers

Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month and is speed-dialing confidantes to hash out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from expected Republican wins in Tuesday's midterms, three Trump advisers said. "I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024," one senior adviser told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that."

Biden appeals to young voters in U.S. West as midterms near

U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to young voters in New Mexico on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing just days ahead of midterm elections that the White House seeks to turn into a referendum on Republicans, and Republicans into a vote on Biden. Biden's U.S. West tour began in Albuquerque, where he spoke on his cancellation of billions of dollars in student debt and criticized record oil company profits as Democratic candidates nationwide face headwinds on high gasoline prices and inflation.

What if Biden doesn't run again?

The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency, they'll help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe. While a new president's party historically suffers losses in Congress during the midterm election, Biden, 79, faces extra scrutiny.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband released from hospital after hammer attack

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has been released from the San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries suffered when attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder at the couple's home six days ago, she said on Thursday. Paul Pelosi, 82, a real estate and venture capital executive, "remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence" back at home, the speaker said in a statement issued by her office.

Donald Trump's company will get a watchdog to ensure no fraud -NY judge

A New York judge on Thursday ordered that an independent watchdog be appointed to oversee the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general against Donald Trump's company goes to trial. The decision by Justice Arthur Engoron came in state Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing the Republican former president, his company and three of his children of over-valuing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

FBI warns New Jersey synagogues of 'credible threat'

The FBI warned on Thursday that there was a credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey, asking that they take security precautions to protect their communities and buildings.

"Stay alert," the FBI's field office in Newark said in a brief statement. The statement shared no specific details about the threat. FBI agents were investigating the matter, the statement said.

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor won't block extradition linked to S. Korea ferry sinking

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid by a businessman to block his extradition to South Korea to face embezzlement charges that stemmed from a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. Sotomayor rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee's request to prevent his extradition from going forward while he appeals lower-court rulings rejecting his effort to avoid being sent to South Korea to face trial on the seven embezzlement charges against him. He also is known as Keith Yoo.

Oath Keepers begin defense in trial over U.S. Capitol attack

Defense lawyers on Thursday opened their case in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others over their alleged roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing the defendants were in Washington to do security work and did not plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes and co-defendants Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins are charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Capitol assault, including seditious conspiracy, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

