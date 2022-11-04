Left Menu

Adampur clocks 76.45 per cent poll turnout: EC

A total turnout of 76.45 per cent was recorded in Haryanas Adampur Assembly segment in Hisar district where bypolls were held on Thursday.Till last reports came on Thursday, the poll percentage was 75.25 and officials had said the final figure may slightly increase once the entire data is compiled.On Friday, the Election Commission of India data showed that Adampur recorded a poll percentage of 76.45 percent.The outcome of the bypoll will decide if the Bhajan Lal family retains the family bastion of five decades.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:12 IST
Adampur clocks 76.45 per cent poll turnout: EC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total turnout of 76.45 per cent was recorded in Haryana's Adampur Assembly segment in Hisar district where bypolls were held on Thursday.

Till last reports came on Thursday, the poll percentage was 75.25 and officials had said the final figure may slightly increase once the entire data is compiled.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India data showed that Adampur recorded a poll percentage of 76.45 percent.

The outcome of the bypoll will decide if the Bhajan Lal family retains the family bastion of five decades. Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had entered the fray as a BJP candidate.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

The main parties which contested the polls were the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bhavya is Kuldeep's son.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well was fielded by the Congress. The INLD has nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022