Left Menu

Kerala: Vijayan's foreign visit was not conveyed officially, Guv AM Khan writes to President Murmu

Kerala Governor has written to President Murmu that the CM had not "officially conveyed" to him about his foreign visit, held last month. The said letter was sent to President Murmu last month.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:25 IST
Kerala: Vijayan's foreign visit was not conveyed officially, Guv AM Khan writes to President Murmu
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to President Droupadi Murmu alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his minister's foreign visit was not conveyed to him "officially". According to sources from Raj Bhawan, Governor Khan wrote to the President in the second week of October that he was not informed about the chief minister's foreign visit for October first week.

This is the recent development on the ongoing tussle between the Kerala Governor and the Chief Minister. Earlier, an October 18 press release from the Chief Minister's Office shared the details of Kerala's official delegation's visit to the European countries which was aimed at advancing the progress of the state.

According to the press release, the visit was aimed at increasing cooperation in the fields of study and research, finding new job opportunities for Keralites, helping non-residents, exchanging ideas with the Malayali community and attracting more investors to the state. The group visited Finland, Norway and the UK.

On Thursday, Governor Khan had challenged the chief minister stating that he would resign if the latter could show him any one example of his political interference in the appointments of the Vice-Chancellor. "He is saying that I am doing this (action against VCs) to bring RSS people. If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, using my authority, then I will resign. Will he (CM) be able to resign if he is not able to prove it?" Khan said addressing the media in the national capital.

This came after CM Vijayan lashed out at Khan for seeking the resignation of vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state and said that the Governor was misusing his powers as the Chancellor of varsities. Khan had sought the resignation of VCs of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the powers and duties conferred on the Governor by the Constitution are to preserve the dignity of the State, the people and the Constitution. The powers and duties conferred on the Governor by the Constitution are to preserve the dignity of the State, the people and the Constitution," he had said, adding "According to the governor, the appointments of the VCs were made in all these nine universities without following the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules. In all nine universities, the Governor is the appointing authority. If the VC appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the appointing Governor himself. According to the logic of the Governor himself, should the VCs resign? It's good to think about that too."

The Chief Minister had further said that Governor or chancellor has no right to remove vice-chancellors and there is no such option in the University Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022