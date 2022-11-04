Left Menu

Raaj Kumar Anand to take over as social welfare minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:09 IST
Raaj Kumar Anand will take charge as social welfare minister in the Delhi government, it said in a notification.

Anand will replace Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned on October 9 amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion programme.

Gautam was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Gurudwara Elections in the Delhi Cabinet. Anand will look after all these portfolios.

The new minister, who represents Patel Nagar in the Delhi Assembly, was administered his oath of office by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena during a ceremony at Raj Niwas on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

