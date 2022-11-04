Will win MCD polls 4th in a row: BJP

The BJP leaders expressed confidence to win the MCD polls 4th time in a row, as the dates for the elections to 250 municipal wards were announced by the state election commission on Friday.

The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

Inaugurating the BJP's MCD poll office at party's Delhi unit headquarters at Pant Marg, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Kejriwal government has failed on all fronts including pollution control, reining in corruption or infrastructure development.

''Delhi people are fed up with false assurances of Kejriwal government and ready to give a befitting reply to the AAP in the MCD polls and ensure massive victory of the BJP. They have also made up their mind to vote for the BJP in coming Lok Sabha polls and uproot the AAP in next Assembly elections,'' Goyal said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also claimed that the BJP is going to going to return to power at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the 4th time.

Welcoming the poll date announcement by the State Election Commission, Gupta said ''the kind of public support we are getting, one thing is certain that this time we are going to win more seats than last time.'' The convener of MCD poll manifesto committee of BJP, Satish Upadhyay launched a portal, inviting Delhiites to give their suggestions on the issues they wanted to be highlighted in the party's poll promises.

Gupta said that the BJP was ready to defeat its opponents like it did on previous occasions.

''The BJP will seek votes on the basis of its performance and service it has rendered to the people,'' he said.

Training guns at the AAP, Gupta said that those came to power in Delhi making tall promises are now facing corruption charges.

''Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has failed to deliver despite his tall promises. They could not curb pollution and clean Yamuna or ensure safe drinking water to the people,'' he said.

Delhi BJP is ruling the civic body in Delhi since 2007 when it existed as MCD. Later, the MCD was trifurcated into three corporations in 2012.

In the last 2017 polls, the BJP had routed the AAP and the Congress, bagging total 181 wards out of 270 on which voting was held. The AAP had won in 48 wards while Congress just managed to win 30.

Earlier, Municipal polls were slated to be held in April this year. They were put on hold hours before then State Election Commission was to announce the schedule on March 8 due to the Centre's plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

The three civic bodies were reunified by the Centre in May this year and the exercise for delimitation of wards was started in July 2022. The number of wards that were 272 in three corporations were reduced to 250 under MCD after the delimitation exercise.

