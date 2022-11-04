Left Menu

Assembly polls: 7.13 lakh voters added in Gujarat in five years

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 7.13 lakh people have been added to the voters list in Gujarat in the last five years, which comes to 1.47 per cent of total number of electors in the state, an official said on Friday.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Of the total 4.90 crore voters, 2.53 crore are men and 2.37 crore are women, chief electoral officer (CEO) of Gujarat P Bharti told reporters.

The state has 1,417 voters of the third gender, 9.87 lakh are above the age of 80 and 10,460 are centenarians, she said.

"The entire administration is geared up to ensure that the code of conduct is properly followed during the election process," the official said.

She further said for the purpose of transparency, every booth will have EVMs (electronic voting machines) and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) and if there is a dispute, recounting can take place.

Voters above 80 years, COVID-19 patients and disabled people can vote through postal ballots, for which the Election Commission (EC) has made all necessary arrangements, the CEO said.

Complaints about breach of the code of conduct can be lodged online on C-Vigil, an application developed by the EC, Bharti said.

A total of 52,782 polling booths will be set up, of which 34,276 will be in rural areas and 17,506 in urban centres, she said.

"Live webcasting will be done at around 26,000 booths on the voting day to ensure fair elections," the official said.

The EC has identified 2022 booths that had witnessed a low voter turnout in the last elections in 2017. A special campaign will be launched in these booths to increase awareness about voting, she said.

