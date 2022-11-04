Left Menu

Tejashwi fumes at ED summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand chief minister went to Chhattisgarh to attend a tribal programme on Thursday evening.He has also alleged that it was tantamount to harassment at the BJPs behest.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday seethed at the ED summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, whose JMM is a senior alliance partner of his RJD in the adjoining state.

Indirectly referring to an alleged political vendetta against opponents of the BJP, Yadav said such actions by investigating agencies were likely till the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

''All such things will go on till 2024. Nothing will come of it unless someone has done something wrong. And we will continue to fight strongly,'' said the RJD leader who is himself facing a money laundering case in the IRCTC land for hotels scam pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister.

Soren, who had been asked by the ED to appear for questioning on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, has refused to do so and sought three weeks citing prior engagements. The Jharkhand chief minister went to Chhattisgarh to attend a tribal programme on Thursday evening.

He has also alleged that it was tantamount to ''harassment'' at the BJP's behest.

