Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of India's first voter, says his outlook towards democracy inspiring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of Indias first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur on Saturday morning.Two days ago, Negi had cast his vote for the states Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said earlier in the day.Addressing a poll rally here in Mandi district for the November 12 assembly polls in the hill state, Modi said, When I started from Delhi in the morning, I got to know about the death of Shyam Saran Negi.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:20 IST
PM Modi condoles death of India's first voter, says his outlook towards democracy inspiring
106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Saturday morning.

Two days ago, Negi had cast his vote for the state's Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said earlier in the day.

Addressing a poll rally here in Mandi district for the November 12 assembly polls in the hill state, Modi said, ''When I started from Delhi in the morning, I got to know about the death of Shyam Saran Negi. The 106-year-old had voted more than 30 times in his life.'' ''Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty,'' Modi said, adding Negi's outlook towards democracy will inspire the country's youth.

''With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin,'' the prime minister said.

In the morning, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had condoled Negi's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022