Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy slams health minister for questioning Tumkur hospital deaths

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday came down heavily on state Health Minister K Sudhakar, accusing him of misleading people in the death of a mother and her two newborns due to alleged negligence by a doctor and staff at the Tumkur District Hospital. The former CM voiced his outrage in a series of tweets after the health minister tweeted against him for questioning the hospital deaths. Demanding that Sudhakar step down as health minister, Kumaraswamy said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should also tender his resignation if there was "any morality left" in him.

The former CM tweeted, "You (Sudhakar) have the credit of converting government hospitals into death pits under the administration of the 'irresponsible government' which celebrates death and cruelty. Don't you finally feel remorse and guilt about the 3 inhumane deaths caused by Tumkur Hospital? What is the question I raised? What was your answer? Do you have humanity? Justifying your failures means that you are also celebrating the heroic death of that mother and her two newborn babies." "I have contempt for your perverted state of mind. What happened at Tumkur Hospital? I am aware of the ruthless, brutal behaviour of that doctor & staff, the woman who brought her to the hospital is now being threatened by the police. Six months from now, your power frenzy will wane," he said in another tweet.

Claiming that the health infrastructure of the state had weakened on the watch of the current BJP government, the former CM said instead of fixing the loopholes in the system, the health minister was busy defending such incidents. "Instead of correcting the system that has deteriorated, an ugly defence is being put forward. If such things can happen in a district hospital, I can't even begin to imagine what happens at health centres in taluk and lower levels. Tell me, minister?" Kumaraswamy wrote. The former CM claimed the mother, who was allegedly thrown out of the hospital, spent the whole night moaning. "Didn't the death of those two sisters, who died at birth stir your soul, minister? This is the darkest brutality that Karnataka has seen. Am I wrong to question that? You should resign taking moral responsibility for the Tumkur incident. If you don't have morality, at least your chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, should show it. You should be removed from the cabinet. Does the state BJP government have the same ethics as your party?" The former CM wrote in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)