Left Menu

RSS leader Indresh Kumar condemns killing of Shiv Sena leader, calls it attack on 'Punjabiyat'

A Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday. The firing took place near Gopal Mandir area, one of the busiest places in the city, during an agitation, and the police soon after the incident took place, arrested the accused along with recovery of weapons.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:05 IST
RSS leader Indresh Kumar condemns killing of Shiv Sena leader, calls it attack on 'Punjabiyat'
RSS leader Indresh Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s national executive member and Rashtriya Muslim Manch Chief Indresh Kumar on Saturday termed killing of a Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar on Friday "condemnable and unfortunate" and called it an attack on 'Punjabiyat (Sikhism)'. A Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday.

The firing took place near the Gopal Mandir area, one of the busiest places in the city, during an agitation, and the police soon after the incident took place, arrested the accused along with recovery of weapons. "This is condemnable and unfortunate. India is united, don't divide it in pieces. This attack is on Punjabiyat and India Govt should take proper action," said Kumar while speaking to ANI.

The senior RSS leader appealed the government to take action. Kumar said that atrocities happening on minorities in Pakistan ever since it came into being. Even minorities of Islam are being targeted.

Kumar credited the India government for the strong steps taken to ensure the safety and security of minorities, and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took steps of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 to ensure security for minorities. "The CAA was meant to safeguard minorities, but unfortunately, some minorities opposed it after becoming victim to politics," he said, adding that those who opposed it proved that they are anti-minorities.

"Anti-Pakistan elements are known for these atrocities on minorities," he said, adding that all should oppose this move of Pakistan and stand with the government against Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022