France's far-right party RN elects Bardella as new president

French far-right party Rassemblement National on Saturday elected Jordan Bardella, 27, as its new president, to take over from Marine Le Pen and become the first party leader who is not a member of the Le Pen family.

European Parliament member Bardella, who had already been interim president for a year, won 84.84% of party members' votes, against 15.16% for his challenger Louis Aliot.

