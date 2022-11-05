PA arrested after ED raids, BJP afraid of elections: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:49 IST
Manish Sisodia Image Credit: Flickr
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed his personal assistant was arrested after the ED failed to find anything during the raid on his house and alleged that the BJP was behind the development.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Sisodia's personal assistant in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy, officials said.

Sisodia claimed the ED had arrested the personal assistants.

The AAP leader said in a tweet in Hindi, ''They registered a fake FIR and raided my house, checked my locker and made inquiries at my village but nothing was found. Today they got the ED to raid the house of my PA and when nothing was found he was arrested. ''The BJP people! So scared of elections.'' Officials said the agency was questioning Sharma and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is one of the accused in the case and the CBI conducted a raid at his official residence in August.

The AAP government withdrew the excise policy after Saxena recommended the CBI probe. Sisodia was also questioned for over nine hours in connection with the case at the CBI headquarters in October.

