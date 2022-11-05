Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:23 IST
Mohan Bhagwat on five-day visit to Bengal in Jan
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Image Credit: Flickr
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to West Bengal in January, during which he will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries and address swayamsevaks in Kolkata, office-bearers of the organisation said on Saturday.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address 2,500 swayamsevaks (volunteers) at Shahid Minar Grounds in central Kolkata on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23, they said.

''During his five-day visit to West Bengal from January 19 to 23, he will hold two closed-door meetings with RSS functionaries and address swayamsevaks on January 23,'' a senior state leader of the outfit said. He will take stock of RSS's organisational growth in West Bengal, where it has made deep inroads in the last several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

