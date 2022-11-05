Gola Gokarannath bypoll: Elaborate security arrangements made ahead of vote counting Sunday

Left Menu

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:33 IST
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting of votes in the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls to be held at the Rajapur Mandi Samiti Sunday, officials said.

Returning Officer Anurag Singh said the counting of votes would commence at 8 am and is likely to be held in 32 rounds. He added that 56 officials would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

The November 3 Gokarannath assembly bypolls recorded a polling percentage of 57.35 per cent. Seven contestants are in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6.

The BSP and the Congress have kept away from the poll this time. The main contest was between BJP's Aman Giri, the son of Arvind Giri, and SP candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari.

The BJP's campaign was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Gola Gokarannath is part of Union minister Ajay Mishra's Lakhimpur Kheri parliamentary constituency.

Mishra has been in the eye of a storm following the killing of four farmers during a violence in October last year. His son is an accused in the case.

During the campaigning, Adityanath had assured the electorate of clearing sugarcane dues at the earliest and establishment of a Chhoti Kashi corridor along the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and a medical college.

SP chief Yadav did not campaign and it was led by the party's state unit president Naresh Uttam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

