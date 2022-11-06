Congress doesn't believe in its own manifesto, says Nadda in Himachal

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress "doesn't believe in its own manifesto", which he claimed, has no vision, while also stating that the manifesto released by the BJP is "taken seriously" by the people. Nadda's remarks came after releasing the BJP manifesto.

"Congress party doesn't believe in its own manifesto and there's no vision, weightage, and direction in it. Our manifesto is done with due diligence and is taken seriously by people," Nadda said while speaking to the media. The Congress manifesto gives 10 guarantees which include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

Participating in the Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the BJP chief said that the people are excited and are blessing the party's campaign. "The people are excited and are blessing our campaign. People have given much love to PM Modi and have made up their minds to bless BJP in the upcoming election on November 12," he said.

Earlier today, the BJP chief detailed the 11 commitments of the party going into the polls hoping to retain the government. "First commitment is that the BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code here. A committee of experts will be set up and according to their report, UCC will be implemented in Himachal. The second commitment is that the Rs 3,000 per year will be added to the Mukhya Mantri Annadata Samman Nidhi, besides the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Nearly 10 lakh farmers will be connected with this," Nadda said.

Nadda said that the party will increase the job opportunities in the state in a phased manner. "Our third commitment is that our government will increase the job opportunities of over 8 lakh in a phased manner. This will include govt jobs and works underway in the economic zone. Our fourth commitment is that the BJP government will ensure that all the roads are connected with the pucca roads under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana in the next five years," he said.

The BJP chief informed that the government will launch the program 'Shakti' to develop infrastructure and transportation nearby religious places. "Our fifth commitment is that the BJP will launch a program named 'Shakti' under which Rs 12,000 crore will be spent in 10 years to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They'll be connected to the 'Himteerth' circuit'. Our sixth commitment is that the government will the GST on the material used by the farmers for the packaging of apples will be 12 percent and the additional GST of the material will be borne by the state government," he said.

He also promised to open five new medical colleges in the next five years and doubling of the mobile clinic vans aiming to provide regular health checkups to far-off places. "Our seventh commitment is that the government will open 5 new medical colleges in the state. The mobile clinic vans will be doubled in every constituency so that health could reach the doorsteps of the people. Facilities of regular health check-ups will be provided. Our eighth commitment is that the government will introduce startup Yojana to promote startups for youth.

A corpus of Rs 900 will be brought to include the youth in the startups," he added.The BJP chief said that the government will increase the ex-gratia given to the soldiers killed in the line of duty, as the ninth commitment. "Our tenth commitment is that the government will conduct a survey and the Waqf properties will be investigated under the judicial commission as per the law. We will work to stop the illegal usage of Waqf properties," Nadda said.

"Our eleventh commitment is that the government will remove the discrepancies in the remunerations of government employees," he added. (ANI)

