TRS govt has made bypoll matter of prestige as BJP is rising: K Laxman

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is currently leading the Munugode bypolls with 26,443 votes after the four rounds of counting while Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is trailing with 25,729 votes in the assembly constituency of Telangana's Munugode.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 16:57 IST
Telangana BJP leader K Laxman (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
While counting for the Telangana bypoll is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP K Laxman on Sunday said that the state government has made this poll a matter of their prestige as BJP is rising here. "The situation is different in Telangana. The state government has made this poll a matter of their prestige as BJP is rising here. Only BJP can fight TRS," he said.

K Laxman further said that there would be a BJP wave in the state in the days to come. "I hope that BJP will win by the last round of counting. In the days to come, there'll be a BJP wave in the state," BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is currently leading the Munugode bypolls with 26,443 votes after the four rounds of counting while Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is trailing with 25,729 votes in the assembly constituency of Telangana's Munugode. Counting of the votes for the bypolls, which were held on November 3 is currently underway at the godown of the Food Corporation of India in the state's Nalgonda.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had campaigned aggressively in Munugode for the polls that were conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

