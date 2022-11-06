From 33 pc quota for women in govt jobs to bicycles for schoolgirls: BJP's big poll promises for HP

While reserving its silence amid the Opposition's pledge to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal Pradesh if voted to power in the Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in its manifesto that was unveiled on Sunday. In the 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto, which was unveiled by national party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Jayaram Thakur, the BJP has also pledged to conduct a survey to check for illegal activities, if any, in all Waqf properties across the state.

They also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is part of the BJP's national agenda. The BJP has also vowed to implement the UCC in poll-bound Gujarat. Addressing the media after releasing the party's manifesto, Nadda said, "We also promise 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and an increase in allocation for girls for marriage from the earlier Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000. We will also provide school girls, between classes 6 and 12, with bicycles as well as interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs. Three free LPG cylinders will be provided per year to poor women. Poor families will be enrolled in Atal Pension Yojana. We will also develop a mechanism to provide cheap fodder facilities for animals."

"All Himachali villages will be connected through pucca and all-weather roads. We will also implement the 'CM Anna Datta Scheme' as part of which Rs 3,000 each will be transferred directly to the farmers' accounts. Over 9 lakh farmers will benefit from the scheme. The BJP will launch an initiative called 'Shakti' to develop infrastructure, transportation and religious places. Remote places will be connected by roads. To boost the local market and small-scale industries, the BJP government would also levy 12 per cent tax for apple packaging and additional GST will be paid by the state government. Five new medical colleges will be established and mobile clinic vans will be doubled," the BJP president added. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "We have delivered on all the promises made in the manifesto of 2017 and given many benefits to the people of the state over and above the manifesto. If voted back, we will deliver on all our promises unlike the Congress. We will mobilise resources to fulfill all our commitments made in the manifesto."

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, while the counting of the votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)