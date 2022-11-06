PM Modi attends mass wedding event in Guj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat and blessed the couples.
The event was organised at Jawahar Maidan by a foundation.
As many as 551 girls whose fathers had died tied the knot at the mega event.
On the occasion, the prime minister urged the newly-weds not to organise a separate wedding function afterwards under the pressure of relatives after reaching home and instead save that money for their children. Modi was on a tour of Gujarat where Assembly polls will be held in December.
Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valsad district.
