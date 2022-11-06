Winning 4 seats, BJP dominant in bypolls; TRS, RJD, Shiv Sena Uddhav bag one seat each

As the results of Assembly bypolls held in seven seats spread across six states were announced, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win four seats while parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray faction bagged one seat each in their respective States of dominance. The seven Assembly constituencies where the elections were held on November 3 include 166-Andheri East from Maharashtra, 47-Adampur from Haryana, 93-Munugode from Telangana, 139-Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh and 46-Dhamnagar from Odisha.

In Gola Gokarnnath bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP candidate Aman Giri won with a margin of 34,298 votes. According to Election Commission, with 1,24,810 votes Giri got 55.88 per cent of the total votes. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vinay Tiwari came second with 40.52 per cent votes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated BJP party workers and voters as party candidate Aman Giri won Gola Gokarnnath by-election. "Congratulations to all the hardworking workers and respected voters for the victory of BJP in the by-election in Gola Gokarnnath Vidhan Sabha seat! This spectacular victory is a symbol of people's faith in the double-engine BJP government's welfare policies. Thank you Gola Gokarnnath!" tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP was seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri in September. In Odisha, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar bypoll by a margin of 9,881 votes.

According to Election Commission, with 80,351 votes, Suraj got 49.09 per cent of the total votes. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Abanti Das came second with 43.05 per cent of the votes. Suryabanshi Suraj is the son of former BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi after whose death the Assembly seat fell vacant.

After the results were announced, BJP workers celebrated the victory of BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj in Dhamnagar. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Suraj's victory reflects Odisha's trust in the decisive and credible leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, "Dhamnagar bypoll result is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of the youth and women. Gratitude to the people of Dhamnagar for reposing their faith in Odisha BJP, for honouring the legacy of late Bishnu bhai and for blessing Suryabanshi Suraj. The result reflects the mood of people in Odisha as well as Odisha's trust in the decisive and credible leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. Hearty congratulations to all our karyakartas of Odisha BJP on this victory." Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won Munugode bypolls in Telangana by a margin of 10,309 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Prabhakar Reddy secured 97,006 votes amounting to a vote share of 42.95 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy came second with 38.38 per cent of votes. As the TRS managed to win the Munugode bypoll, the party's state working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it failed to stop the TRS.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan after the bypolls result, KTR said that the BJP failed to stop TRS to win the election despite all their efforts. "This bye-election was forced on Munugode people by Delhi bosses - Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi," KTR said.

The BJP should have the courage to accept defeat, KTR said. He also congratulated the people of Munugode for supporting the TRS. In Mokama assembly bypolls in Bihar, RJD candidate Neelam Devi has successfully managed to register her victory with a margin of 16,741 votes.

Mokama has always been a stronghold of Neelam Devi's husband Anant Singh since 2005. The constituency saw a major contest between BJP and RJD as it was the first election that took place after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted his ways with BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form a Grand Alliance government, here. The disqualification of Anant Singh in the Arms Act case had necessitated the by-elections here for which the BJP had fielded Sonam Devi as its candidate who garnered a total of 62,939 votes.

In the Gopalganj constituency in Bihar, RJD's Mohan Prasad Gupta was defeated by BJP candidate Kusum Devi with a margin of 1,794 votes despite taking an early lead and witnessing a neck-and-neck fight here. After the results were announced, Kusum Devi said that she will carry forward the incomplete development works here.

Kusum Devi is the wife of former BJP MLA Subhash Singh. Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August, necessitating the bypolls. "The entire Gopalganj district is with me. My victory is the victory of everyone. I will carry forward the development work that did not get completed. I was blessed by everyone," BJP's Kusum Devi said after winning the Gopalganj by-election.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that despite the defeat, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) made a dent in the BJP's core vote bank after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate won the Gopalganj bypoll by a close margin. "In Gopalganj, where we used to lose by a margin of 40,000 votes in 2020, we lost only by 1,794 votes this time, despite them (BJP) having a sympathy factor... We have made a dent in BJP's core votes. Next time, we will lead by 20,000 votes," Yadav told reporters here.

Notably, the bypolls was the first face-off between BJP and Mahagathbandhan ever since it was formed in Bihar as Nitish Kumar took oath for the eighth time here by joining hands with JDU, Congress, and other political parties in the state. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke won Andheri East bypoll by a margin of 64,959 votes.

According to Election Commission, with 66,530 votes, Latke got 76.85 per cent of the total votes. "This victory is of my husband and the development works he did in Andheri. I will go to the election centre now and later to Matoshree to seek blessings," Latke said after the results were declared.

Rutuja Latke is the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll. In Haryana, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur seat on Sunday.

Bhavya is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August. Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes.

"It is a victory of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the working of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family," father of Bhavya Bishnoi said. He further expressed gratitude to the Adampur people for trusting them."I thank the people of Adampur as they trusted us once again," he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has thanked the people for the "grand victory" of the BJP in Adampur. "I express my gratitude to the people for providing a 'grand' victory by blooming lotus in Adampur," CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in Hindi. Haryana's Adampur seat--which is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi-- had witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (ANI)

