Have sought copy from EC of guv's request for second opinion in office-of-profit case: J'Khand CM

Amid a deepening political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren Sunday said he has sought a copy from the Election Commission of Governor Ramesh Bais's request for a ''second opinion'' in a office-of-profit case through his counsel.

The request comes in the wake of Bais saying on October 27 that he has sought a ''second opinion'' in the case and claiming that an ''atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand'', apparently indicating towards his pending decision in the matter.

''I have sought a copy from EC of Governor Ramesh Bais's request for second opinion in office-of-profit case through my counsel,'' Soren told PTI.

''The counsel has placed on my behalf that the EC will provide an opportunity for fair and effective hearing before giving any opinion pursuant to the second request made by the governor,'' he said.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in the office-of-profit case, the EC had sent its decision to the Jharkhand governor on August 25, triggering a political crisis in the state.

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the Election Commission, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn ''shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion''. Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

