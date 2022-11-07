Left Menu

NCP workers protest against Maha minister Abdul Sattar over his alleged comments against Supriya Sule; he expresses regret

Sattar, who belongs to Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he did not make any remarks against women. Another NCP leader Eknath Khadse also condemned the comments made by Sattar and said the chief minister should teach some manners to the agriculture minister.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:59 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar alleging he used objectionable language against NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Facing flak, Sattar has expressed regret if his comment hurt anyone, but maintained that he did not make any remark against Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sattar, who belongs to 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he did not make any remarks against women. Sattar, who represents the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Sule when reporters asked him about ''khoke'' (boxes of money) jibe.

Leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) often taunt the MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde with the ''40 khoke'' jibe implying a purported exchange of money when they revolted against Shiv Sena leadership. NCP leader Vidya Chavan demanded the resignation of Sattar or else he will not be able to roam freely in the state. Another NCP leader Eknath Khadse also condemned the comments made by Sattar and said the chief minister should teach some manners to the agriculture minister.

