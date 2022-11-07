Left Menu

Imran Khan's party to resume long march on Wednesday instead of Tuesday

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:48 IST
Imran Khan's party to resume long march on Wednesday instead of Tuesday
Fawad Chaudhry (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march, which was suspended after the failed assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan last week, will resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday, senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

Chaudhry, former information minister and Senior Vice President of the party, made the announcement in a tweet in which he said the party's long march will resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday at 2pm local time.

Earlier, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the long march would resume on Tuesday from the same location where the attack on party chief Imran Khan took place.

During a press conference in Lahore, Qureshi said that the move sent a clear message to party workers and the nation that the march would continue on its journey until ''haqeeqi azadi (real freedom) is obtained''.

Qureshi said that Khan, who is currently recovering from his injuries, would give speeches via video link as the march moves onward.

Khan was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after undergoing successful surgery. He has now been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

Qureshi told a large public gathering at Clock Tower Chowk in Faisalabad on Sunday that Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that even if he is not totally recovered, Khan will participate in the long march in Rawalpindi, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that the people of Faisalabad and the entire country demand that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan quit since they are the real planners of the attack on Khan in Wazirabad.

Khan suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march.

The 70-year-old former prime minister and Chairman of the PTI party underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022