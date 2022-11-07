Nehru-Gandhi clan squarely responsible for J-K, Punjab imbroglio: BJP leader

Holding the Nehru-Gandhi clan responsible for the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab imbroglio, senior BJP leader from the Union territory Devender Singh Rana on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''cleared the mess of nearly seven decades'' by repealing Article 370.

He also referred to India’s debacle on the Chinese front in 1962, saying the wrong policies of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru were responsible for the ignominy the nation suffered.

''The Nehru-Gandhi clan is squarely responsible for decades-long imbroglio in Jammu and Kashmir besides the neighbouring state of Punjab, leading to a trail of destruction and devastation, tragedies and miseries inflicted upon the people,'' Rana, a former legislator and BJP's co-prabhari for Himachal Pradesh, said.

Addressing a huge election rally here in Churah Assembly constituency in order to seek a massive mandate for BJP candidate and former speaker Hans Raj Parihar, he said, ''Modi cleared the mess of nearly seven decades in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, by repealing Article 370, granting special status to that part of the country, and making it integral with the nation emotionally and in totality.'' He said apart from the follies and erroneous political moves of Nehru in respect of Jammu and Kashmir, former prime minister Indira Gandhi ''pushed Punjab to the most difficult situation'' in 1980s, which witnessed blood-shed and let a grave scar on the psyche of different segments of ''the most patriotic'' Punjabis.

''It is because of the policy paralysis and wrong decision from time to time that the Congress is on its extinction in the entire country,” Rana said, adding that the plight of the so-called grand old party is that all its top brass, including its senior leaders in Himachal Pradesh, are currently on bail.

''There is a little difference between bail and jail, which is the trauma the Congressmen are facing all over,'' he added.

Rana also referred to the Congress' embarrassing poll debacle in the just-concluded bypolls for six seats in various parts of the country, where the BJP shined and upset the apple cart of Nitesh Kumar’s Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Pointing to the upcoming Assembly elections, Rana said votes for the BJP were not only to elect representatives but also to strengthen the hands of Modi, ''the most popular global leader, whose charisma is acknowledged in 190 countries''.

''Support to the BJP is like a humble offering to Maha Mrityunjaya Yaghya for making India a Vishwaguru,'' he said, adding, ''Individuals do not matter. What matters the most is India.'' He referred to Modi's political philosophy, saying the mantra of nation first was the guiding force for every BJP worker who ''lives and dies for the motherland''.

He hoped that the electors would throng the polling booths lend their support to the prime minister.

''Himachal Pradesh is close to the heart of the prime minister, who has been endeavouring for the socio-economic upliftment of the state in a big way,'' Rana said.

