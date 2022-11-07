Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi promises ryots loan waiver if Congress assumes power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the 3,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday said farm loans would be waived in Telangana if his party comes to power in the next elections.Speaking at a public meeting in Jukkal constituency before entering Maharashtra, he said hospitals were being privatised and education system was being destroyed in Telangana.Farmers are not getting a supporting price.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi promises ryots loan waiver if Congress assumes power
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Monday said farm loans would be waived in Telangana if his party comes to power in the next elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Jukkal constituency before entering Maharashtra, he said hospitals were being privatised and education system was being destroyed in Telangana.

"Farmers are not getting a supporting price. No farmer feels that farming is a profitable venture. The UPA government waived agriculture loans to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore. We promise farm loans will be waived when we come to power," he said.

Alleging that the ruling TRS government is not implementing the Tribal Bill that the UPA government had brought, the Congress leader said the lands of Dalits and Adivasis that were allegedly grabbed would be returned to them.

He alleged that education has become expensive and one has to spend lakhs of rupees to become an engineer or doctor.

He charged BJP and TRS with working in tandem and whatever Bill that the former introduces in Parliament is supported by the latter.

Gandhi alleged that the NDA government is privatising public sector undertakings such as BHEL and Railways to benefit some friends of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi undertook a 375-KM march in Telangana.

President of the Congress's Telangana unit Revanth Reddy would hand over the national flag to his Maharashtra counterpart Nana Patole on the border.

The yatra covered 19 Assembly and seven Lok Sabha constituencies with street-corner meetings every evening.

Rahul Gandhi met intellectuals and leaders of various communities, and sportspersons, businessmen and those in the field of entertainment during the march.

The yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before entering Telangana.

He thanked the people of the State for their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022