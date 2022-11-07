Left Menu

Filing of nominations for next month's Gujarat assembly polls begins

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:18 IST
Filing of nominations for next month's Gujarat assembly polls begins
  • Country:
  • India

The process to file nominations for the first phase of two-phase Assembly polls in Gujarat began on Monday with an Independent candidate submitting his papers to authorities in Amreli district, an official release said.

One Kishorbhai Bagda submitted his nomination papers as an Independent candidate to election authorities for the Savarkundala seat in the Amreli district, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat said in a release.

On November 3, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the two-phase Assembly polls for a total of 182 seats in Gujarat.

While 89 seats will go to polls on December 1, 92 constituencies will vote on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

A gazette notification inviting nominations for the first phase was issued on November 5 and the last date to file papers is November 14.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of finalising its candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have already declared their candidates for 130 and 43 seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022