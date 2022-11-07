Left Menu

UK, France in final stages of deal to tackle illegal migration - PM spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:39 IST
UK, France in final stages of deal to tackle illegal migration - PM spokesman
Britain and France are in the final stages of agreeing a new deal to curb the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Monday.

After meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at the COP27 climate summit, Sunak said he was optimistic about working with France to tackle illegal migration.

"A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages," Sunak's spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

