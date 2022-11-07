Kharge welcomes SC verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation to EWS category

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday welcomed Supreme Court's majority verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS).

He also expressed confidence about Congress unitedly facing and achieving ''success'', during the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka.

''It (EWS reservation) was an amendment that was unanimously passed by the Parliament, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court. I welcome it,'' Kharge said in response to a question.

In a landmark verdict on Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the 10 per cent reservation introduced in 2019 for EWS in admissions and government jobs that excluded the poor among the SC/ST/OBC categories, saying it is not discriminatory or violative of any essential feature of the Constitution.

Stating that all the state Congress leaders are working hard unitedly to build the party and bring success to it during the upcoming assembly polls, Kharge said while replying to a question, ''I seek everyone's cooperation to give more strength to the party.'' Kharge is a Member of Parliament from Karnataka, and an election win in his home state is important to him after becoming the AICC President.

Assembly polls are expected in Karnataka by April next year, and Congress aims to dislodge the BJP and come back to power.

With Kharge holding the key for major decisions of the party including tickets for assembly polls, several leaders made a beeline to his residence here to meet and greet him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)