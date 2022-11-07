Left Menu

Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:40 IST
Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP C M Ramesh have been appointed as chairpersons of Rajya Sabha's ethics and housing committees, respectively.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted several committees and appointed their chairpersons, according to notifications issued by the Secretariat of the Upper House.

BJD MP Sujeet Kumar has been appointed as chairperson of Rajya Sabha's petitions committee, and DMK MP M Thambidurai of panel on government assurances while BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will chair the parliamentary panel on papers laid on the table.

BJP's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Laxmikant Bajpayee will chair the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

In the reconstituted ethics committee chaired by Javadekar, TMC floor leader of Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, BJD leader Sasmit Patra and YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy are also among its members.

Ramesh, BJP's key floor manager in the Upper House, will now chair the Rajya Sabha's housing committee, the notification said.

