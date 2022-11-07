Left Menu

Cong prepares for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:46 IST
Cong prepares for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Chairman of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra for Rajasthan Vibhakar Shastri arrived here on Monday evening to review preparations for party leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival to undertake the march in the state.

Shastri met with PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra in the city.

A detailed discussion with Congress leaders regarding the preparations will be held on Tuesday, party sources said. The yatra is supposed to reach Rajasthan next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

