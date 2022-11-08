Left Menu

Guru Nanak showed us the path of inclusive society: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him. Guru Nanak, the vice president said, showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 10:05 IST
Guru Nanak showed us the path of inclusive society: Dhankhar
Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him. Guru Nanak, the vice president said, showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. ''May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022