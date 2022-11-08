Left Menu

Kejriwal says he is 'Janta ka laadla', BJP troubled by love people showering on him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was the darling of the people and alleged that the BJP was troubled by the love he was getting.Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have come in for fierce criticism ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with BJP leaders calling it the most corrupt party.Before Punjab Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi said Kejriwal is a terrorist.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:37 IST
Kejriwal says he is 'Janta ka laadla', BJP troubled by love people showering on him
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was ''the darling of the people'' and alleged that the BJP was troubled by the love he was getting.

Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have come in for fierce criticism ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with BJP leaders calling it ''the most corrupt party''.

''Before Punjab (Assembly) elections, PM (Narendra Modi) said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Home Minister (Amit Shah) set up an inquiry. What happened to it? Now, before the Gujarat and the MCD polls, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If Kejriwal is a terrorist or is corrupt, arrest him, no?'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Kejriwal is neither a terrorist not corrupt. Kejriwal is 'janta ka laadla' (darling of the people). The BJP has a problem with him.'' The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7.

The BJP, which has governed the civic bodies in Delhi since 2007, is pitted against a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. In the 2017 civic body polls, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Earlier this year, the Centre unified the city's three municipal corporations under the MCD and reduced the total number of wards to 250 from 272.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022