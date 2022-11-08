Left Menu

UK has not set a timeline for migration deal with France - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:55 IST
UK has not set a timeline for migration deal with France - PM's spokesman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has not set a deadline for agreeing a deal with France to curb the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Sunak expressed optimism on Monday about working with France to tackle illegal migration and his spokesman said the two nations were close to a deal to tackle the surge in migrants reaching southern England on small boats.

Asked if a deal is expected before Christmas, Sunak's spokesman said: "We haven't set a timeline. The focus is on securing the right sort of cooperation, which works for both sides."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022