Left Menu

'Want Nitish as PM', shouts woman at Patna Sahib function

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:26 IST
'Want Nitish as PM', shouts woman at Patna Sahib function
  • Country:
  • India

''Nitish bhaiyya (brother), brace for becoming the prime minister,'' screamed a woman at a crowded public programme attended by the Bihar chief minister in Patna on Tuesday.

The venue was Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines situated at the place of birth of Guru Gobind Singh.

Nitish Kumar, the state's longest serving chief minister, had come to take part in celebrations of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

''Nitish bhaiyya, pradhan mantri banne ke liye taiyyar rahiye,'' the woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, shouted from a distance of a few yards.

The septuagenarian politician did not say anything in response but a ghost of a smile played on his lips in acknowledgement.

Later, the woman, who said her name was Harjeet Kaur, told reporters, ''Nitish enjoys the support of the entire Sikh community. He is a few notches above Narendra Modi.'' The incident reminded the people of Kumar's visit to another Sikh holy place in his home district of Nalanda last week when slogans of ''Nitish for PM'' had rent the air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022