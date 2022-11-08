Chapalgaonkar elected as president of 96th Marathi literary meet

Left Menu

Justice retd Narendra Chapalgaonkar was elected on Tuesday as the president of the 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan all-India Marathi literary meet, to be held here in February 2023.President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Usha Tambe made the announcement here.Chapalgaonkar, a former high court judge and academician, has penned several books of non-fiction.

Justice (retd) Narendra Chapalgaonkar was elected on Tuesday as the president of the 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (all-India Marathi literary meet), to be held here in February 2023.

President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Usha Tambe made the announcement here.

Chapalgaonkar, a former high court judge and academician, has penned several books of non-fiction. The Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh is the organiser of the annual Marathi literary meet this time. Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Chapalgaonkar on his election in a tweet.

