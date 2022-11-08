Chapalgaonkar elected as president of 96th Marathi literary meet

Justice (retd) Narendra Chapalgaonkar was elected on Tuesday as the president of the 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (all-India Marathi literary meet), to be held here in February 2023.

President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Usha Tambe made the announcement here.

Chapalgaonkar, a former high court judge and academician, has penned several books of non-fiction. The Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh is the organiser of the annual Marathi literary meet this time. Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Chapalgaonkar on his election in a tweet.

