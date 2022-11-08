Nadda, Shah hold meeting with Gujarat BJP leaders
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting here with party leaders from Gujarat to deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel, Union ministers Manuskh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala and BJP's state unit president C R Patil were present in the meeting organised at the Nadda's residence.
Besides, BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Gujarat unit's general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar also attended the meeting.
On Monday, a marathon meeting was held at Shah's residence which was attended by BJP leaders from Gujarat.
The assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to chair 2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of state home ministers from Oct 27, to address India's internal security
Drugs worth Rs 632 cr to be destroyed today in presence of Amit Shah in Gujarat
Amit Shah to chair 2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of state home ministers from Oct 26, to address India's internal security
Amit Shah meets BJP leaders from Saurashtra ahead of Gujarat polls
Amit Shah to inaugurate, lay stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 core in Haryana