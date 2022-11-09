Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-11-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 03:20 IST
Zelenskiy says about 4 mln without power in 14 regions plus Kyiv
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said around 4 million people were without power in 14 regions plus the city of Kyiv on Tuesday, but on a stabilization rather than an emergency basis.

"As of this evening, close to 4 million Ukrainians in 14 regions and in the city of Kyiv are disconnected from the power grid," he said in his nightly address. "But the majority of them are so under prearranged schedules," he added.

Zelenskiy said Thursday that 4.5 million Ukrainians, or more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power due to Russian attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

