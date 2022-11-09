LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Island nations want China, India to pay for climate damage

The latest in Latin American politics today: Island nations want China, India to pay up

SHARM EL-SHEIKH - Highly polluting emerging economies including China and India should pay into a climate compensation fund to help countries rebuild after climate change-driven disasters, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda said. Prime Minister Gaston Browne, speaking on behalf of the Association of Small Island States (AOSIS), said the world's first- and third-biggest greenhouse gas emitters - though still emerging economies - have a responsibility to pay into a fund.

AOSIS wants a full commitment to launch a multibillion-dollar fund by 2024, after conference delegates for the first time in the history of international climate negotiations agreed to put the topic of loss and damage on the formal agenda. Mexican government to raise climate emissions target

MEXICO CITY - Mexico will raise its target to unconditionally cut greenhouse gas emissions to 30% below usual levels by 2030 at this year's COP27 U.N. climate summit, its environment ministry said, beyond its previous target of 22%. Latin America's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter will also raise its target for conditional emission cuts - a goal dependent on external support - to 40% from 36%.

Last year, Mexico pledged to expand its climate goals after research coalition Climate Action Tracker rated its goals "highly insufficient" and warned emissions could actually rise under targets unchanged since 2016. Mexican president eyes plan for 15% minimum wage hike

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government is looking at a proposal to hike the minimum wage 15%, urging business, labor and government representatives to reach a deal that considerably boosts pay beyond inflation. Since taking office in late 2018, Lopez Obrador has vowed to prioritize the poor and tackle Mexico's vast wealth disparity to ease a decades-long decline in purchasing power for workers.

Lopez Obrador said he expected the country's minimum wage commission to reach a decision in December. Bolsonaro, his party, primed to be Lula's main opposition

BRASILIA - The recently defeated party of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the main opposition of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva when he takes office on Jan. 1, according to party leader Valdemar Costa Neto. Costa Neto said Bolsonaro would be the party's candidate for president in 2026, after the right-wing Liberal Party emerged from the October elections as the largest party in Congress.

Separately, Costa Neto said the party would vote for a budget waiver to cover welfare costs if it is in the public interest. Lula transition team to include 1990s reform architects

BRASILIA - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team will include two economists who helped design a reform that stabilized the country's economy in the 1990s, according to the vice-president-elect. Besides economists Persio Arida and Andre Lara Resende, the team will also include Guilherme Mello, who drafts economic proposals for Lula at the leftist Perseu Abramo think tank, and Nelson Barbosa, an ex-finance and planning minister.

Guido Mantega, a former finance minister, is also set to take part. (Compiled by Sarah Morland)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)