PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:56 IST
Wake up ECI: Mahua Moitra on sale of electoral bonds before polls
Mahua Moitra Image Credit: Twitter (@MahuaMoitra)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged on Wednesday that the Union government's issuance of more electoral bonds ahead of the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh was a violation of the model code of conduct.

The State Bank of India has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from November 9-15, the finance ministry said had on Monday as it approved issuance of the 23rd tranche.

Moitra said the electoral bond sale for extra days would allow more anonymous donations to the BJP for campaigns in the two poll-bound states.

''Previously sale allowed only on 10 specified dates in Jan, April, July & Oct except in LS poll years,'' she tweeted.

''Clear MCC violation - wake up ECI!'' Moitra added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also commented on the issue by quoting the tweet.

''No surprise here though,'' Ramesh said.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

