Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor bypoll on Thursday
Gurjar was disqualified as Jaipur mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.By-elections for the post of chairperson in Pindwara Sirohi and Nasirabad Ajmer municipalities will also be held on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
The bypoll for the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor will be held on Thursday.
The BJP has nominated Rashmi Saini as its candidate while Hema Singhania will contest for the Congress in the bypoll, necessitated by the disqualification of Somya Gurjar as mayor. Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm after which counting of votes will start and the results declared, according to the State Election Commission. Elected representatives will vote in the bypoll. Gurjar was disqualified as Jaipur mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.
By-elections for the post of chairperson in Pindwara (Sirohi) and Nasirabad (Ajmer) municipalities will also be held on Thursday. These bypolls were necessitated after no-confidence motions were passed against the respective chairpersons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
US Congressmen join Indian Americans in Diwali festivities
Pakistan: Lawmakers shed light on state patronization of radical elements; minorities' rights abuse
Pakistan: Lawmakers shed light on state patronization of radical elements; minorities' rights abuse
Devastated to lose my husband: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw