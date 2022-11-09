Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor bypoll on Thursday

The bypoll for the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor will be held on Thursday.

The BJP has nominated Rashmi Saini as its candidate while Hema Singhania will contest for the Congress in the bypoll, necessitated by the disqualification of Somya Gurjar as mayor. Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm after which counting of votes will start and the results declared, according to the State Election Commission. Elected representatives will vote in the bypoll. Gurjar was disqualified as Jaipur mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

By-elections for the post of chairperson in Pindwara (Sirohi) and Nasirabad (Ajmer) municipalities will also be held on Thursday. These bypolls were necessitated after no-confidence motions were passed against the respective chairpersons.

