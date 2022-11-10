Brazil's Lula says he will focus on new ministers after COP27 visit

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he will start to consider ministerial appointments when he returns from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, adding that he didn't think Congress would hobble his legislative agenda.

Lula, a leftist former president, said the protesters in the streets seeking to overturn the election result have no reason to do so and said that those funding the protests should be investigated. He added that his rival, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, should concede defeat and prepare to run again in the future.

