Left Menu

Rishi Sunak seeks to rebuild UK relations with devolved leaders at Irish summit

Rishi Sunak will become the first British prime minister in 15 years to attend the British-Irish Council summit on Thursday and meet with the leaders of the Scottish and Welsh devolved governments as he bids to rebuild relations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 04:01 IST
Rishi Sunak seeks to rebuild UK relations with devolved leaders at Irish summit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak will become the first British prime minister in 15 years to attend the British-Irish Council summit on Thursday and meet with the leaders of the Scottish and Welsh devolved governments as he bids to rebuild relations. Sunak, who took office just over two weeks ago, will meet with his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin ahead of the summit in North West England, as well as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Sturgeon, who wants to hold a second Scottish independence referendum next year, had criticised Sunak's predecessor, Liz Truss, for failing to even call her during her tumultuous seven weeks as prime minister. The British-Irish Council was established as part of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement peace deal to promote cooperation between the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The summits, which take place twice a year, are normally attended by the Irish prime minister and first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. No British leader has attended since 2007. "We face huge challenges from global economic headwinds to war in Europe. So let's be pragmatic. Let's work together in our shared interests," Sunak is due to say at the opening of the summit, according to advance extracts provided by his office.

"Let's deliver for all our people across these great islands – and build a future defined not by division, but by unity and hope." In the margins of the summit, Sunak will meet with the heads of the devolved governments to update them on work ahead of the government's Nov. 17 fiscal statement, in which the government is expected to lay out spending cuts and tax rises to fill a 50 billion pound hole in public finances.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt will join those discussions virtually. Sunak will also reiterate his commitment to restoring the Northern Ireland Executive, a day after the British government pushed back a deadline to hold a new election in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022