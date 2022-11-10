Left Menu

Polling for Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor underway

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The polling for the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor is underway on Thursday.

The BJP has nominated Rashmi Saini as its candidate while Hema Singhania will contest for the Congress in the bypoll, necessitated by the disqualification of Somya Gurjar as mayor.

Polling started from 10 am and will conclude at 2 pm after which counting of votes will start and the results declared, according to the State Election Commission.

Elected representatives will vote in the bypoll.

Councillors of the BJP and Congress were camping at different hotels to prevent horse trading.

Gurjar was disqualified as Jaipur mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

